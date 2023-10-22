Kelly Clarkson Says She Didn’t ‘Bash’ Taylor Swift + Travis Kelce

Kelly Clarkson is making it clear that she's got nothing against Taylor Swift finding love.

On social media, Clarkson addressed a circulating story that suggests she's not thrilled by Swift's new relationship with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. Clarkson had a few choice words for the news outlets propagating that story, saying that they're using a quote that's out of context and misconstruing her words in order to be more sensational.

"Do not fall prey to clickbait, trash reporters twisting the facts again," the singer told her fans. "I did not bash anyone's romance. I am pro romance. Yay romance."

The story can be traced back to a Thursday (Oct. 19) episode of Clarkson's talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, in which she and her star guest Bowen Yang were discussing the spotlight that the NFL's been putting on Swift during the Kansas City Chiefs games she has attended so far. Shots of the pop superstar in Kelce's private viewing booth, sometimes sitting next to his mom, have frequently appeared on the broadcasts, and Clarkson said that she wishes the commentators would focus less on Swift and more on the game.

"It's like watching Housewives while you're watching," she joked to Yang on The Kelly Clarkson Show episode. "...They're just talking about gossip things and you're like, 'So what about the play?'"

In her social media post, Clarkson pointed out that there's a big difference between wanting to focus on football and bashing Swift and Kelce's budding relationship.

"Did y'all even watch what I actually said on my show? I just said I want to watch football when I tune into watch football. Seems like an appropriate request," Clarkson continued. "Okay, carry on, and GO COWBOYS!"

Swift has been there to cheer Kelce on for three games so far, and some superstitious fans are starting to believe she's good luck, since Kelce was injured during a game in Minnesota that she missed in early October.

Next up, the Chiefs are hosting a rival game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night (Oct. 22). It's not yet known whether Swift will be in the stands.

