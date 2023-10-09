Taylor Swift Skipped Travis Kelce’s Game, and Then This Happened

Superstitious Kansas City Chiefs fans may blame Taylor Swift for what happened to star tight end Travis Kelce on Sunday.

She wasn't in Minnesota for her boyfriend's game, and midway through the second quarter, he fell down in agony.

Swift has attended each of Kelce's last two games, first in Kansas City and then in East Rutherford, N.J.

Her attendance boosted television ratings and became the favored pop culture story for over two weeks.

The Chiefs next game is on Thursday (Oct. 12), against the Denver Broncos in K.C.

After catching a pass, Kelce injured his right leg during a non-contact play. ChiefsWire called it an ankle injury, and it looked like the kind that injured New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers and several others this season.

In these instances, a player's cleats appear to get wrapped up in the artificial turf, causing catastrophic damage. Some hope that Swift's high-profile relationship with Kelce may help urge the NFL to ban this kind of field in favor of natural grass.

The good news is Kelce returned to the field after halftime and even caught a touchdown pass (somewhere, Swift was screaming "Let's f---ing go!") during the Chiefs 27-20 win. His status moving forward has not been revealed.

On one hand, that makes three straight Chiefs wins during the official Kelce/Swift era. On the other hand, the one time she doesn't show up (CBS announcers confirmed she wasn't there), he got injured.

It'd be prudent to ignore this superstitious theory, except Swift herself is very superstitious.

