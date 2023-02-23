Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide, every night from 7PM to midnight. He plays the best new country music and interviews today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton, Lady A, Morgan Wallen, + more!

Kelly Clarkson is one of the queens of music, all genres. She has hinted on a new album being dropped in 2023, which will be centered around her recent divorce. To hold people over, she continues to do regular covers on her television talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, dubbed "Kellyoke."

In fact, the segment is so popular she has an EP called The Kellyoke EP, with some amazing cover songs.

One of her latest covers to tap is Lenny Kravitz's "Fly Away" and it is nothing short of sensational:

Her rendition starts with her band doing the amazing electric guitar intro to the song, and as soon as you hear Clarkson's voice come in, you instantly get a form of nostalgia that is almost indescribable. It not only takes you back to when the original song "Fly Away" came out (1998), but it intertwines the voice that we all know and love with what has become a classic. What a feeling!

You certainly can tell that the live studio audience was all about Clarkson's cover — at the end they let out a roar as if they were at a full blown Kelly Clarkson concert, and not in the studio audience of her talk show.

Let this video of "Kellyoke" help the time pass faster until Clarkson releases a new album later this year, and check out her recent Hailey Whitters cover here.

