Kelly Clarkson looked elegant as ever as she walked the red carpet before the 2024 Grammy Awards on Sunday night (Feb. 4), but it was her date who really stole the show.

Clarkson stepped out hand-in-hand with her 7-year-old son Remington, as one of several artists, performers and nominees who brought their young children on the red carpet ahead of Sunday night's awards show.

Remington kept close to his mom, but he also didn't mind posing for the cameras, and offered some sweet smiles as he and Clarkson made their way down the carpet together.

The Chemistry star opted for a timeless look: She wore a white custom Jason Wu collection gown, according to People, and completed the look with over $200,000 worth of Jared Atelier diamonds, plus a structured clutch bag that matched her dress.

But it was Remington who brought a pop of color to their walk down the carpet: He wore a red velvet suit with white ruffles and a boutonniere embellished with yellow, blue and white floral decorations, completing the look with brown spiked work boots.

Remington is one of the two kids that Clarkson shares with her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock; they are also parents to a daughter named River. The singer and her kids were back in L.A. for the awards show, but after her divorce from Blackstock — which was finalized in 2022 — Clarkson moved to New York, N.Y., where her children also live with her.

Recently, the star opened up about the boost the move provided her mental health.

"I was very unhappy in L.A. and had been for several years. I needed a fresh start," she reflects, adding that her kids were struggling, too. Not only did relocating to New York provide them with a much-needed new mindset, but it also kickstarted Clarkson's weight loss journey, which she says is the result of listening to her doctor's advice and eating "a healthy mix."

Flip through the photos below to see Clarkson and Remington's adorable date night out at the Grammy Awards — and his fashion-forward outfit!

Kelly Clarkson Steps Out at the 2024 Grammy Awards With Her Son Kelly Clarkson had the cutest red carpet date at the 2024 Grammy Awards: Her son, seven-year-old Remington. Flip through the photos below to see their mama-son date night out in Los Angeles. Gallery Credit: Carena Liptak