When the former Dixie Chicks decided last week to make the announcement they were changing their name officially to the Chicks—apparently as a gesture of solidarity with current conversations regarding racial injustice in America—one of their most famous fans appeared to stand in full support.

On Friday (June 26), Kelly Clarkson tweeted a clip of herself covering the Chicks’ 1999 favorite "Cowboy Take Me Away," which she performed for her talk show The Kelly Clarkson Show. Clarkson did not add much commentary, merely captioning the performance,"Shoutout to @thechicks," but fans clearly got the message, offering up praise for the thoughtfully timed tribute.

The Chicks´ original name contained the term Dixie, which has come to be connected to the south (states south of the Mason-Dixon Line) and from there, the Confederacy, which has troubling implications that have come recently to the forefront in the wake of the Black Lives Matter movement and waves of national protests in response to numerous incidents of police misconduct and brutality. Earlier this month, group Lady Antebellum changed their name to Lady A for similar reasons,

On July 17, the Chicks will release Gaslighter, their first studio album in 14 years. It comes after being delayed due to coronavirus and includes songs like the title track, "Julianna Calm Down" and the just released "March, March."

Why Were the Chicks Banned, Anyways?