Kelsea Ballerini is welcoming 2020 with a mindful perspective.

The "Miss Me More" singer turned to Instagram to share her goals for the new year, many of which revolve around being more grounded and present.

"2020: care more about less. Ditch the phone more often. Be present," the country superstar singer begins, sharing her resolutions next to a photo of her jumping midair into the ocean. Some of the items on her list include eating more vegetables and drinking less wine (the latter of which she marks with a crying emoji). She also wants to make reading a book a priority, stress less, play more music and travel to new places.

"Find magic in alone time. Conquer a fear (jumping in the ocean is one of those...because sharks...). Take more ownership of my art. Smile a lot," she continues before asking fans what their new year goals are.

Ballerini is preparing to release her third studio album, featuring songs including "Homecoming Queen?" and "Club." She says that the upcoming project will also include several sad songs, as her healthy relationship with husband Morgan Evans has inspired her to analyze previous relationships.

"I’m writing the most heartbreaking songs I’ve ever written because I understand what went wrong before now. I think the older I get … the more confident I feel about writing that kind of stuff. I write my songs, and I play guitar, and I write about what I’m going through," she states. "I’m just really excited to clean the slate again."

The album's first single, "Homecoming Queen?," is currently in the Top 20 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart.

