Kelsea Ballerini is currently on the 2023 leg of her Heartfirst Tour, and at a show in Columbus, Ohio on Wednesday (March 8), she met an adorable 3-year-old who was dressed like a miniature version of her.

In a video shared to TikTok, Ballerini is seen performing her 2015 hit "Love Me Like You Mean It" in a flowy yellow outfit with matching boots when she spots a sweet lookalike in the crowd.

That little fan was a 3-year-old girl named Jojo, who wore a bright yellow dress to match Ballerini's when she attended the concert. The video was seemingly shared by her mom, who goes by Samie on TikTok, and in it, Ballerini immediately smiles upon seeing the little girl.

She invites her up to the stage while she's singing, and although Jojo looks a bit surprised to be onstage with her idol, the two share a sweet moment, as seen below.

"When @kelseaballerini invites her mini on stage with her. Jojo is officially starstruck," Mom writes in the caption.

Fans in the comments praised the precious interaction, and Jojo's mom assured viewers that despite Jojo's reaction in the moment, she was over the moon about getting to meet Ballerini.

"She loves her, she was just super overwhelmed. She’s 3!" she writes.

A fan caught the interaction from another angle:

According to Samie's TikTok account, little Jojo even dressed up as Ballerini for Halloween. A clip from October shows her wearing the same yellow dress and a blonde wig as she and her mom sing "Heartfirst" into a real microphone.

"Three year old JoJo is beyond obsessed with @Kelsea Ballerini, hince [sic] the Halloween costume... just wait til Trick-or-Treat when she adds the blue glitter eyeshadow, butterfly guitar, and bejeweled boots," she wrote at the time.

The inspiration for Jojo's yellow dress comes from the album cover of Ballerini's fourth studio album, Subject to Change, which was released in September.

Ballerini will take her Heartfirst Tour on the road through March 18 in Pittsburgh, Pa. She will then join Kenny Chesney on his I Go Back Tour, beginning March 23 in Charlottesville, Va.