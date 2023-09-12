Kelsea Ballerini is headed home to Knoxville, Tenn., for a show that has been a bucket list dream of hers since she was a little girl. The "If You Go Down" singer will play a special hometown show at the University of Tennessee's Thompson-Boling Arena this fall.

To announce the news, Ballerini shared a special promotional video showcasing the town, the university and her partner in crime, her dog, Dibs. It opens with the singer leaving her home and locking the door with a key ring, featuring a Tennessee "T" keychain. She throws on her "Vols" jacket and a hat that reads "Happy Here Tennessee" before loading up in a white Jeep with Dibs.

We see Ballerini driving to Knoxville and through the university's campus. There are plenty of shots of the town and school grounds — Dibs is allowed to roam the campus and even greets the school's mascot as he trots across the arena's basketball court.

At the end, the "Heartfirst" singer says, "Ya know, I think it's time to come on home," with a smile.

She gave more details about the show and its meaning in the caption.

"Throughout the last decade and four albums, there has been a consistent ode to my hometown," Ballerini writes. "Whether it be lyrically like in ‘Half of My Hometown’ or celebrating milestone moments in venues like my high school, the Tennessee theater, or the civic center, it’s always been incredibly important to me to go back to the place that let me go to chase my dream."

"Playing Thompson-Boling has been on my bucket list since I was a little kid watching my favorite musicians come through town and is the perfect place to celebrate such a bookmark year and kick off a new level of touring," she adds.

Thompson-Boling is the home of the University of Tennessee men's and women's basketball programs, as well as their volleyball team. The venue can seat up to 25,000 people for concerts.

Ballerini's show is set for Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023, and it just so happens the following weekend is Tennessee's annual Homecoming celebration.