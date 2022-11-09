Kelsea Ballerini, Carly Pearce and Kelly Clarkson brought their honky-tonk sendoff "You're Drunk, Go Home" to the 2022 CMA Awards stage.

Ballerini began the highly-anticipated performance solo before being joined by Pearce and Clarkson. She introduced the other women after the first chorus. The three — in matching blue outfits — belted out the fun, catchy lyrics on a single platform. A waterfall of sparks cascaded behind them as they closed out the final chorus in front of rambunctious applause.

Ballerini teamed up with Shane McAnally and Julian Bunetta to write this track for her 2022 album, Subject to Change. Based on the title alone, it may seem like a response to Miranda Lambert and Elle King's recent hit "Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)," but don't be fooled. The track, which is one of the twangiest cuts from Ballerini's latest record, is a direct response to an unwanted advance from an inebriated bar patron.

Pearce gave insight into the song's recording process in a recent interview with Taste of Country, saying she was excited to collaborate with a "real friend."

"I love Kelsea. I've loved Kelsea for years," she notes. " ... You have very few real friends in this industry, and she's one of mine."

Ballerini's collaboration with Kenny Chesney, "Half of My Hometown," was nominated for Musical Event of the Year at the CMAs, but lost to Pearce and Ashley McBryde's "Never Wanted to Be That Girl."

The Country Music Association held the 2022 CMA Awards on Nov. 9 at Bridgestone Arena in downtown Nashville. The show, co-hosted by Luke Bryan and former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning, aired live on ABC.