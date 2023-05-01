Kelsea Ballerini and her boyfriend, Outer Banks actor Chase Stokes, are still going strong. As part of an Instagram Q&A, the country singer fielded a fan question about whether or not she and Stokes had broken up, and, well, a picture is worth a thousand words, right?

"Nah," Ballerini replies simply, posting a photo of herself and Stokes sharing a kiss. In the picture, Ballerini and Stokes are both smiling as he pulls her in for the sweet smooch.

Ballerini and Stokes confirmed their relationship in February, and they made things red carpet official not long after, posing for photos together at the 2023 CMT Music Awards.

The couple have been the subject of quite a bit of fan buzz since the start, since Stokes is the first person Ballerini has publicly dated since her divorce from Morgan Evans in mid-2022.

In another Instagram Story slide, Ballerini replied to a fan question about whether or not she's planning to release a deluxe version of her Rolling Up the Welcome Mat EP. Once again, the singer chose to answer the question with a picture instead of with words.

She shared a smiling selfie, in which she's wearing headphones and holding a microphone — seemingly hinting that a deluxe version of Rolling Up the Welcome Mat might indeed be in the works.

The original Rolling Up the Welcome Mat, which dropped in February, is a revealing look into Ballerini's divorce diary and her experience of heartbreak and healing. It includes songs like "Penthouse," "Blindsided" and "Leave Me Again," all of which Ballerini has been playing live on tour, along with the songs on her September 2022 Subject to Change album.