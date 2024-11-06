Kelsea Ballerini’s Boyfriend Chase Stokes Just Lost His J-O-B

Kelsea Ballerini's boyfriend Chase Stokes won't be on television much longer, at least not in his current role.

The Outer Banks star will be out of work after Season 5 of the Netflix show wraps. Season 4 is set to drop its final episodes on Thursday (Nov. 7).

Ballerini and Stokes started to talk in late 2022 and took their relationship public early in 2023.

He helped inspire her to begin acting. Her acting debut in ABC's Doctor Odyssey premieres Nov. 7.

Outer Banks debuted on Netflix in April 2020.

Creators Josh Pate, Jonas Pate and Shannon Burke announced they are ending Outer Banks after Season 5. A letter to fans describes a long, difficult and rewarding fourth season of production that "ends with a feature length episode, which we think is our best, most powerful episode."

The fifth season, the trio say, will "bring our beloved Pogues home in the way we imagined and planned years ago."

Read it in the second and third slides of this Instagram carousel:

It will also be the final season of Outer Banks.

Who Is Chase Stokes on Outer Banks?

Stokes plays John B. Routledge on Outer Banks. He's the leader of the Pogues, who are searching for gold his father wished to find before his death.

Madelyn Cline and Madison Bailey are two more stars. Charles Esten (Deacon Claybourne from Nashville) was also part of the first three seasons of Outer Banks.

Given the show's popularity, it's reasonable to assume Stokes will be an in-demand actor afterward, despite his thin resume prior to starting Outer Banks.

Over the last two years he's slowly embraced country music culture, in addition to Hollywood culture. His romance with Ballerini has grown organically, with the singer admitting they now live together.

Why Is Outer Banks Being Canceled?

"Canceled" could be too strong of a word to describe the end of Outer Banks. The creators indicate the show has just run a course they set at the very beginning.

The above photo sparked the basic concept for the show: "From this beginning, we imagined a mystery that would lead to a five-season journey of adventure, treasure hunting and friendship."

It's rare a show sticks to its original plan once it becomes popular. More frequently, producers search for ways to extend the drama, often at the expense of quality programming.

Perhaps Stokes' next role could include Ballerini, a la Reba McEntire and boyfriend Rex Linn.

