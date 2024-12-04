Kelsea Ballerini’s Dog’s Cancer Prognosis Has Shifted

Kelsea Ballerini says her dog Dibs has surpassed his medical team's expectations as he continues to battle inoperable cancer of the heart.

In a recent round of "Ask Me Anything" with fans on her Instagram Stories, the singer said Dibs is "hanging tough" as he continues to undergo chemotherapy.

"Sweet boy had another round of chemo today," she said in a story dated Tuesday (Dec. 3).

"Truthfully, his original prognosis was 4 months. That was 4 months ago," she continues. "But he's still steady and happy, so every day is a gift and I'm a little extra grateful we get the holidays together this year."

Ballerini is also celebrating every victory in Dibs' cancer fight: She shared a photo of her dog posing with a bandana that reads "Kicking Cancer's Tail," sitting in front of a banner saying "We Are So Proud of You."

Kelsea Ballerini, Instagram Kelsea Ballerini, Instagram loading...

Ballerini adopted Dibs, a doodle, in 2015. She named him after a hit song off her debut studio album from that year.

In August, she revealed Dibs' terminal cancer diagnosis, saying at the time that she planned to start him on "the big meds" to help him stay comfortable and stable for the rest of the time he had left.

During her sold-out Madison Square Garden show at the end of October, Ballerini broke down in tears as she sang a lyric from her song "Penthouse" that talks about her dog.

The singer also shared a special photo of Dibs on Thanksgiving, writing, "He's my little turkey forever."