Kelsea Ballerini will take part in CMT Crossroads with pop star Halsey. It will be the series' 70th episode.

“From hearing 'Colors' for the first time years ago to her playing the first cut of ‘Without Me’ in my living room last year, I’ve always been a superfan of Halsey," Ballerini tells CMT. "Her songwriting has a way of painting the most beautiful pictures and telling the most emotional of stories, and after becoming fast friends over wine and karaoke nights, I can’t think of anyone I’d rather share the CMT Crossroads stage with."

"We’re going to bring a little pop, a little country, a big love of songwriting, and no doubt some sass to Nashville next week," she adds.

Last November, Ballerini shared a video of herself and Halsey singing along to their country favorites with wine in hand. The two young artists have shared their admiration for each other previously on social media.

“I feel so fortunate to have a friend like Kelsea," Halsey says. "She is a spectacular talent and an even better human being. It’s been an honor to watch from the sidelines as she has trailblazed country music the past few years. Her songs make me laugh and cry and put every single window down in the car."

Halsey reveals that the first stage the duo shared was a "3-foot karaoke dance floor" in Nashville. They've had impromptu jam sessions in Halsey's living room, Ballerini's kitchen and late-night car rides since.

"This time we get to get on a real stage, one of the most iconic stages in history, and do the thing we love the most in front of a city that is so dear to both of us," Halsey adds.

The CMT Crossroads collab concert will take place on Oct. 11 at Nashville's Ascend Amphitheater and be an all-ages event that is open to fans. Ticketing details will be released on CMT's website prior to the show. The television special will air early next year.