Kelsea Ballerini has teamed up with up-and-coming pop artist John K to release a new collaboration on his song, "If We Never Met."

"If we never met / I'd be drunk, waking up in someone else's bed / I'd be lost in a crowded room of fake friends / I wouldn't even know what love is / If we never met," the chorus rings out.

The song originally debuted in 2019 as the title track of John K's EP. The track amassed over 30 million streams. After being an independent artist for two years, he signed to Epic Records last year.

"I’ve had 'If We Never Met' on repeat since it came out," Ballerini shares in a press release. "The simplicity of the track and lyrics just really stood out to me, and John’s voice has soul that, as a fan, I love hearing on pop radio and playlists. I’m really excited to be a part of this version of this gem of a song and artist."

The new version of "If We Never Met" features Ballerini's twangy vocals in the background, and then comes in for her solo second verse before their voices come together for a harmonious duet in the final chorus.

This isn't the first time Ballerini has dived into the pop realm. She previously collaborated with electronic-pop duo The Chainsmokers on their 2018 hit, "This Feeling." She recently worked with pop superstar Halsey for a CMT Crossroads episode in which they collaborated on renditions of pop hits and country songs.

