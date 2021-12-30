Morgan Evans was home for the holidays — literally. The Australian singer and his wife, Kelsea Ballerini, made the trip to Newcastle, Australia, to surprise his family for Christmas. It had been more than two years since he had been home, and thanks to social media, fans got to see his grand arrival.

In a video posted to Instagram, Evans video chats with his mom moments before driving up to her house. He asks her how she is doing, since she seemed a little down the last time they spoke. He then holds the phone out to see if she recognizes where he is.

In the video below, fans can see her mouth literally drop open when she realizes he is just outside her house. The next few clips show Evans and Ballerini being met with plenty of hugs, smiles and tears from several family members. In the background, Ballerini says, "It's so hard to surprise you guys."

The holiday time of year is special for the couple. Evans and Ballerini celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary on Dec. 2. The two tied the knot in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, in 2017 after getting engaged on Christmas Day in 2016.

Ballerini is wrapping up a very busy year. The "Half of My Hometown" singer won two CMA Awards, hosted the CMT Music Awards, performed at the ACM Awards, released a book of poems called Feel Your Way Through and more. She also just signed on for an audio book with Dolly Parton. The two will help bring to life Run, Rose, Run, a book that Parton wrote with author James Patterson.