Kelsea Ballerini Has a Netflix Secret

If you are the star of one of Netflix's hottest shows, do you have to pay for a Netflix password?

That is what was asked of Kelsea Ballerini when she joined Taste of Country Mornings with Wood and Nicole. Ballerini has been dating Chase Stokes, star of Netflix's show Outer Banks, since 2023.

The show has been a smash success for the streaming service with more than 8 million viewers the first week of Season Four.

When asked if Stokes needs to pay for the service or maybe he was granted a special access pass, Ballerini claimed that she actually had no idea, but she did let one little secret slip.

Now let's be honest, hasn't everyone borrowed a password in this streaming day and age? How many are still using an ex-roomate's account and hoping they just never change the password?

I think Netflix will be more than happy that Kelsea and Chase are sharing an account as long as he keeps putting up great numbers with Outer Banks.

While she may not be paying for her own Netflix account, Ballerini is doing great in her career. Her latest album Patterns is out today (Oct. 25) and she also announced the Patterns Tour, which is set to be her biggest tour yet.

And don't forget, she is saving $6.99 a month. I think she is doing pretty good for herself.

