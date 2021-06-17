Kelsea Ballerini and Johnny Cash now have something in common. The two country singers are among the famous people who've appeared on Sesame Street, with Ballerini joining Elmo, Big Bird and friends during Season 51 of the legendary children's program.

The topic of Ballerini's song is families, and she's very excited to tell the neighborhood about the one thing all families have in common regardless of their makeup: Love. Recognizing that children may grow up with one parent or two, a grandmother, an aunt or cousin, or even two mothers, she sings,

"But the one thing every family has, whatever they may be / Is the thing that we call love / That's what makes a family."

What begins as a simple conversation between Elmo and the "Half of My Hometown" singer soon becomes a Sesame Street party. Big Bird, Cookie Monster and the cast join in, bopping along as Ballerini sings with a big smile on her face.

People reports that she's one of several entertainers on tap for the new season of Sesame Street: Hailee Steinfeld, Issa Rae, Billy Porter, Stephen and Ayesha Curry and Maggie Rogers will also visit the show.

Previous country artists include Cash, Garth Brooks, the Chicks, Loretta Lynn and Carrie Underwood. Or, should we say, Carrie "Underworm"?