Kelsea Ballerini attended the 2022 ACM Honors on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium, and not only did she hit the red carpet wearing Shania Twain's white 1999 Grammy gown, but she performed a tribute to Twain, who won the ACM Poet's Award at the ceremony.

Ballerini took the stage to recreate the memorable music video for Twain's 1999 hit, "Man, I Feel Like a Woman."

The full performance will be unveiled when the ACM Honors airs on Fox next month, but videos shared to social media reveal snippets of the performance. In one clip from attendee Max Vanberg, Ballerini is seen wearing one of the outfits Twain wore in the original video, with long black coat, white-collared shirt, black tie, top hat and all. Ballerini dances as she sings the iconic song, and male backup dancers from Twain's Las Vegas residency dance around her.

Another video from a Ballerini fan account finds the singer further along in the performance after she has shed the black coat, tie and top hat and is now wearing a black strapless dress. In this clip, Ballerini continues to energetically perform the tune on the Ryman stage, while the backup dancers — dressed in white tuxedo coats (with no shirt) and white top hats — continue their impressive choreography.

Twain received the ACM Poet's Award alongside songwriter Sonny Throckmorton, and Twain and Ballerini were seen palling around on the red carpet prior to the show.

Ballerini wore Twain's 1999 Grammy dress which was on loan to her from the Grammy Museum for 24 hours. Twain arrived in a black dress with long train, along with leopard print boots and cowboy hat.

The annual ACM Honors is a ceremony to celebrate special award recipients, off-camera ACM winners and ACM Industry and Studio Recording Awards honorees. Other artists honored at the ceremony include Miranda Lambert, Morgan Wallen, Chris Stapleton and Hardy.

ACM Honors 2022 will air on Fox on Tuesday, Sept. 13 at 8PM ET.