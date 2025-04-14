Kelsea Ballerini Quit These Two Things After Her ‘Toxic Phase’

Kelsea Ballerini has put a lot of thought into how she uses social media, and more specifically, how she used it during a vulnerable time in her life.

During a recent concert, Ballerini told fans that one of her toxic habits is reading online comments, which aren't always kind.

"I got rid of Twitter a long time ago. That was helpful. Twitter kicked my ass," she tells People.

She admits that she once fell into a "very toxic phase" with Reddit, as well. So, she ditched that. Ballerini has since set better boundaries for herself, noting: “We need to have some boundaries. So that’s no longer.”

Now, she limits herself to TikTok and Instagram, though sometimes, even those platforms can feel overwhelming. But the country star says she uses these social media outlets to stay connected with fans and gather feedback — sometimes she'll even make changes to her tour setlists based on fan requests.

"I’m a people pleaser, and I like the feedback,” she says to People. However, she’s also honest with herself about how hurtful some comments can be.

“I’m a girl. I’m sensitive. I’m an artist. If I see a mean comment, it affects me."

Ballerini's therapist may have given her the best advice for how to overcome this, and it's a tip we can all use: "Kelsea, you need to care more about less."

Though she still thinks feedback is important, Ballerini says, “I don’t give it the gravity that I used to.”

Therapy has played a vital role in the country star's life and mental health. Since her divorce in 2022, she has leaned on mental healthcare more than ever.

"I’m very aware of my flaws,” she admits. "You have to learn yourself before you love yourself, and I had learning to do."

Through this process, Ballerini has begun to both accept and celebrate who she is now — something she says she’s never truly been able to do before. Sometimes the best healing is done offline.