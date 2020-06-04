Kelsea Ballerini helped lift her fans' spirits during a TV appearance on Wednesday night (June 3), singing Carole King's classic "You've Got a Friend" from her home in Nashville as part of the CMT Celebrates Our Heroes television special.

The 26-year-old country star sang the song simply, but with conviction in her performance, delivering the heartfelt lyrics over the top of a simple instrumental arrangement. Her arrangement departs from the folk-inspired original, lending a tinge of reggae to a mostly pop-inspired take on the song, which King recorded and included on her iconic Tapestry album in 1971. James Taylor also recorded "You've Got a Friend," releasing it as a single from his Mud Slide Slim and the Blue Horizon album that same year.

Click on the video at the top of the story to hear Ballerini's performance from the special, which saluted the efforts of first responders, police, relief and retail workers and more during the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Ballerini's heartwarming performance was one of the highlights of the CMT Celebrates Our Heroes broadcast, which also featured performances and appearances from Miranda Lambert, Brandi Carlile, Darius Rucker, Luke Combs, Tim McGraw, Thomas Rhett, Lady Antebellum, Little Big Town, Florida Georgia Line and more.