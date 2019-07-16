Kenny Chesney has released an exclusive book to his fan club No Shoes Nation, titled Kenny Chesney: Living In Fast Forward and filled with behind-the-scenes photos of his time on the road.

The book has been two years in the making, and ended up being 456 pages. Chesney points out that it is a museum-quality coffee table art book, where fans will find 571 pictures by photographers Allister Ann, Jill Trunnell and Glen Rose. The book spans his career; showing his first days on the road, his emergence as a headliner, and now a stadium act.

The millions in his legion have come to his sold-out tours and Chesney wanted to give them something to remember. “How do I share all that this is with the fans? And how do I do it in a way that honors the quality of what we shared?" the singer asks. "That creates a sense of momentum, of euphoria, of how it feels?"

Chesney explained his emotions a little further in a press release. “This is a very special journey every year, and I am the only person who truly was able to capture it all, because I’m there when the stage is built, the buses pull in," he notes. "Looking at all the pictures from Glen, Jill and Allister, I saw this amazing story – and I knew I wanted to do something that would still be here long after we were gone, and so I started to dream.”

Only 3,500 copies of the book have been made, with each copy being numbered and signed by Chesney himself. Before creating the book he says he had "no idea what he was getting into."

“Book design, printing tests, revising layouts, but I had a great creative director helping me – and photos that really captured the soul of all that this has been," he said. "When it started coming together and I saw what it could be, I wanted something more than just a book – and the designer not only knew where to go, but how to make this project something we could literally create right here in Tennessee!

“This wasn’t about how many could we sell, or how far could we push it," he continued. "It was giving those people on the journey something that honored what we’ve shared in a way very few things do. We have shared so much, and I wanted to make something that was as special as what’s between these covers.”

Fans in the No Shoes Nation fan club will receive an email explaining how to get a hold of a copy. There will be a lottery in place with back-ups if the primary winners should choose to opt out from purchasing the book.