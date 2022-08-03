Kenny Chesney Drops Limited-Edition No Shoes Reef Sandals to Help Support Marine Life

As Kenny Chesney rides the wave of his continuing 2022 Here and Now Tour, he's celebrating summer with the release of a limited-edition sandal line.

The country superstar is teaming up with San Diego-based sandal brand Reef to create two special sandal designs. Made from either palomino or saddle-colored leather, fans will have the option to choose between the men's strap — decorated with a skull and crossbones — or the women's thong-style sandals, with a rose gold-colored Jolly Roger stud on the strap.

Both designs will help support Pigeon Key Marine Science Camps, a Florida Key-based organization that teaches young people about coral reefs, marine life and the ocean in general.

"They share so many of the same core values I do when it comes to ocean conservation," Chesney says of his new partners in the release of the No Shoes Reefs sandal line. "I've worn their sandals for years, as have a lot of my friends down in the islands. When they wanted to work with us through No Shoes Reefs, I was delighted to have them become part of this work that's been so focused on local projects."

Fans who've attended Chesney's recent Here and Now tour shows have already gotten a first look at the new sandal line: They've seen a video on the big screen with a QR code that redirects to the Reef website. The sandal company already sold out of its first batch of No Shoes Reef sandals, due to high demand before Chesney's Los Angeles show.

Chesney's No Shoes Reefs sandal line retails for $75 a pair. They are available for purchase now.