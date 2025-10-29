Think you've seen Kenny Chesney's show at the Sphere? You ain't seen nothin' yet! The country veteran is re-imagining his show before he heads back to the iconic venue in 2026.

"We have to change it some. Half the show's probably gonna be completely different and we're gonna change some of it. There are some songs that we haven't done in awhile that we're gonna do," Chesney revealed during a chat on No Shoes Radio.

Chesney's setlist for his first round of shows at the Sphere included some of his biggest hits, such as "Beer in Mexico," "I Go Back" and "No Shoes, No Shirt, No Problems."

Why Is Kenny Chesney Changing His Sphere Show?

While many wouldn't fix something that wasn't broken, Chesney sees his Vegas shows as an opportunity to switch things up. Residency shows tend to be different than regular concerts at bigger venues. They're more intimate and allow artists to dig into their bag of deep cuts if they choose to.

"That's the beauty of it, because in that environment, you get to do songs that you don't get to do at stadium shows, right? And so we did a lot of that this year. And we're gonna do some more of that next summer," Chesney shared.

Ultimately, the Hall of Famer doesn't want to deliver a stale show for his devoted fans.

"But I would say, probably, at least half the show is gonna be completely different. Because I wouldn't wanna go to the Sphere one year and then come back the next year and see the exact same thing," he explained.

"It's like, 'Oh, well, I went to the circus last year and they did the same thing this year,'" Chesney added.

Kenny Chesney's Sphere Las Vegas 2026 Dates

After logging 15 dates at the Sphere in 2025, Chesney already has five nights scheduled for next year, and they're all in June.

See his show dates below:

June 19

June 20

June 24

June 26

June 27