Kevin Costner is heading back to his director's chair for the first time in nearly 20 years. Deadline reports that the iconic actor-director is set to direct and star in an upcoming Western film titled Horizon, which is slated to begin filming in August of 2022.

According to Deadline, Horizon is a sweeping film that covers a 15-year period of time, both before and after the Civil War, during which settlers were undertaking the expansion and settlement of the American West. Costner has been interested in bringing the film to the screen for a number of years, and it reportedly emulates the epic scale and sweep of his multiple Oscar-winning classic Dances With Wolves.

Costner is slated to produce, direct and star in Horizon, and he is also financing the project via his production company, Territory Pictures.

“America’s expansion into the West was one that was fraught with peril and intrigue from the natural elements, to the interactions with the indigenous peoples who lived on the land, and the determination and at many times ruthlessness of those who sought to settle it,” Costner tells Deadline. “Horizon tells the story of that journey in an honest and forthcoming way, highlighting the points of view and consequences of the characters' life and death decisions.”

Horizon is set to begin filming in Utah on Aug. 29. No details are yet available as to when it will premiere, or whether it will air in theaters, via cable or streaming.

Costner's long resume of Westerns includes Silverado, Dances With Wolves, Wyatt Earp and Open Range, as well as the 2012 miniseries Hatfields & McCoys. Since 2018, he has starred on the hit Paramount Network show Yellowstone, a modern-day Western in which he plays John Dutton, who owns the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States.

The success of Yellowstone has launched two spinoffs: 1883 airs every Sunday via Paramount+, while shooting on Yellowstone: 6666 is underway. Stay tuned to Taste of Country as we provide ongoing coverage of both Yellowstone and 1883, including episode analysis, news on the shows, cast interviews and more.

