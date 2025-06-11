A woman in Evanston, Ill. — a suburb of Chicago — is out about $62,000 after falling prey to an online impersonator scam centered around Yellowstone star Kevin Costner.

According to a report from WGN 9, the woman spent six months sending gift cards to someone she believed to be Costner over the messaging service Telegram. She believed she was making an investment, and that Costner would convert the payments into cryptocurrency and return them to her at a financial gain.

However, she never received any cryptocurrency as a return on her investment.

The Evanston Police Department confirmed that she was actually talking to an impersonator who is part of a cryptocurrency scam that has been seeking out victims since at least 2018.

NBC 5 reports that the woman has not received any of her money back, and that she has been advised to contact her credit card companies. Additionally, it seems unlikely that this scammer will face any repercussions for the crime.

"Due to the nature of the crime, an arrest is highly unlikely," police said.

Online scammers frequently impersonate celebrities in order to hook their victims, and country stars' names have been used in many similar crimes.

Earlier this year, a woman in Texas was catfished by a Morgan Wallen impersonator and wound up taking on more than $18,000 in debt during the romance scam.

In 2024, a Vince Gill fan fell prey to an online scam so devastating that it drained her retirement and savings accounts and fractured her relationship with friends and family.

How Can You Protect Yourself From an Online Impersonator Scam?

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has issued warnings against sending money to anyone who claims to be a celebrity online. They suggest stopping to talk to someone you trust before sending any money, and doing a Google search of the name of the celebrity along with the word "scam."

If you do send money to someone you believe could be a scammer, the FTC advises contacting the bank, gift card company, wire transfer service or any other platform you used to send the money as soon as possible.

Specifically, the FTC warns against sending gift cards.

About one in four people who report being a victim of fraud say the exchange happened when a scammer asked them for the numbers on the back of a gift card, according to the FTC's website.

Many scammers prefer gift cards because "they have fewer protections for buyers compared to other payment options," and "the transaction is largely irreversible, and they can stay anonymous."

