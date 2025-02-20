Kevin Costner has the internet all in their feelings after his facial expressions during a performance from Cher went viral.

The moment happened during the Saturday Night Live 50th anniversary special on Sunday (Feb. 16).

Cher was among the long list of artists who took the stage to entertain the crowd throughout the night. While belting out "If I Could Turn Back Time" the camera turned to Costner, who looked absolutely enamored with her.

In the video below, the actor puts his hands behind his head as he gazes toward the stage with a small smile on his face.

Kevin Costner Watches Cher Perform, Internet Freaks Out

"Find you, someone that looks at you the way Kevin Costner looks at Cher," one comment reads.

"Kevin Costner ... was feeling it," another says.

"Every human in the room was in awe of her," someone points out. "Kevin proves that."

One person simply says, "Kevin Costner was all of us."

"Costner on edibles AND Cher turning back time!!! Ok Peacock, you got me," one fan jokes.

Another points out a potential romance, "Cher + Kevin Costner. Manifest it!"

"Kevin Costner is in love," one comment reads.

Who Is Kevin Costner Dating?

The Yellowstone actor has reportedly been single since his divorce from Christine Baumgartner. The couple finalized their separation in 2024, and if Costner has dated anyone since then, he's kept it well under wraps.

That hasn't stopped the rumors, however.

He caused an online stir in January when he was spotted with Jennifer Lopez in Aspen, Colo. The latest romance rumbling is that he could be romantically linked to journalist and television personality Hoda Kotb. The two posed for a photo at this year's Super Bowl.