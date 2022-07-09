Kevin Costner is one cool customer, both in his role as John Dutton on Yellowstone and in real life. The Oscar-winning cinema legend was in London recently to promote the U.K. release of Paramount+, and when he was hit with a question about whether Yellowstone's upcoming Season 5 might be its last, the unflappable actor, director and producer didn't bat an eye.

"I really don't know," Costner tells Extra in response to a question about fan rumors that Season 5 will see Yellowstone wrap. "That's why I look to the future. I deal with everything I have to do. But I'm not gonna get caught flat-footed by anybody," he adds with a chuckle.

Costner says the cast and crew of Yellowstone are "about halfway through" shooting the new episodes, adding that he's happy with what he's seen so far.

"It still has the foot on the gas," he says, smiling.

Costner has a very active schedule outside of Yellowstone's new season. He's also returning to the director's chair for the first time in nearly 20 years for his upcoming epic Western film, Horizon, which he will direct, produce and star in. The ambitious film covers a 15-year arc before and after the Civil War, exploring the period of expansion into the American West, and Costner is shooting to recapture the epic sweep of his Oscar-winning Dances With Wolves.

Production began on Season 5 of Yellowstone in Montana in mid-May, and it's set to premiere on Nov. 13.

The new season consists of 14 episodes that will air in two arcs of 7 episodes. Seasons 1-4 of the hit Paramount Network show are currently available to stream via Peacock.

