Yellowstone star Kevin Costner has signed on to produce and host an upcoming Yellowstone special for Fox, but it's not quite what fans might expect.

The Oscar-winning actor and director, who plays domineering patriarch John Dutton on the hit Paramount Network show, is set for an upcoming four-part show about Yellowstone National Park that is slated to air via the Fox Nation streaming service.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Costner has signed on to produce, narrate and host Yellowstone One Fifty, a four-part series that will "commemorate the anniversary of the country’s first national park, with each one-hour episode focusing on the history and wildlife found there."

Costner is producing the documentary via his Territory Films in conjunction with Warm Springs Productions.

“Yellowstone One-Fifty exemplifies the superior creative content that we strive to deliver exclusively to our subscribers,” Fox Nation President Jason Klarman says in a press release. “We are thrilled to collaborate with an iconic actor and filmmaker of Kevin Costner’s caliber on this project.”

Costner has starred as John Dutton on Yellowstone since the show premiered in 2018. The modern-day Western has become the most-watched show on cable television over the course of four seasons, with a fifth on the way.

Costner is also heading back to his director's chair for the first time in nearly 20 years for an upcoming film. Deadline reports that the iconic actor-director is set to direct and star in an upcoming epic Western titled Horizon, which is slated to begin filming in August of 2022. Costner is slated to produce, direct and star in Horizon, and he is also financing the project via Territory Pictures.

The success of Yellowstone has launched multiple spinoffs: 1883 has just wrapped at Paramount+, while shooting on Yellowstone: 6666 is underway. 1932 will serve as the continuation of the Yellowstone origin story that began with 1883.

