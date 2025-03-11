KFC Just Brought Back Their Potato Wedges — But There’s a Catch

KFC made headlines recently when they decided to move their headquarters out of Kentucky and into Texas.

To offset that semi-controversial news, the fast food giant is offering true KFC fans something they weren't expecting. According to Eat This, KFC is bringing back their iconic — discontinued — potato wedges, which take the place of comparable traditional fast food french fries.

When you bit into these masterpieces, you got that old school potato wedge crunch, with just enough soft potato inside to make your bottom lip twitch from enjoyment.

Here is the catch though: These are only being offered as a limited time run and for experimental purposes, only at 5 KFC locations in America — all in Tampa, Fla.

If the demand is still there, they should return to KFC menus nationwide.

Catherine Tan Gillespie, President of KFC U.S., notes that fans have "commented, tweeted, and even petitioned for the return of KFC Potato Wedges, and we're thrilled to deliver on those feisty requests to bring them back to Tampa for a short time."

She then put the heat on all KFC fans in Tampa: "Tampa, it's up to you if we bring them back nationally. No pressure!"

The lucky Tampa KFC locations got 18-wheelers full of potato wedges dropped off to them on Monday (March 10), and they will be deep-frying them for two weeks as they test their return.

Don't let us down, Tampa! If you're in or near the area, here is where the wedges are:

1605 W. Kennedy Boulevard, Tampa, Fla. 33606

770 34th Street, N., St. Petersburg, Fla. 33713

4402 W. Gandy Boulevard, Tampa, Fla. 33611

3105 Havendale Boulevard, Auburndale, Fla. 33823

1492 N. Broadway Avenue, Bartow, Fla. 33830

