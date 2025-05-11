The release of McDonald's McCrispy Strips this week has caused KFC to up their game.

KFC's first shot fired was to offer their chicken strips at a deep discount to its customers. A remind of who the real Chicken King is, if you will. According to Nation's Restaurant News, KFC is doling out five Original Recipe tenders for the promotional price of $5 to all its Rewards Members through Sunday (May 11.)

But like any good 3am infomercial would suggest: Wait, there's more!

KFC's U.S. president Catherine Tan-Gillespie, had this to say: "Why settle for a tender from a burger chain when you can get a deal on what we believe is the best tasting tender, from the OG of fried chicken?"

Sure, she didn't name-check McDonald's directly. But any chicken tender fan who's been keeping up with this rapidly-unfolding drama in the fast food world knows exactly who she was talking about.

On paper, there is a major difference in the McCrispy Strips from McDonald's and the KFC Original recipe tenders.

KFC’s double hand-breaded tenders have their signature 11 herbs and spices, while McDonald’s McCrispy Strips are coated with a golden-brown breading and a new black pepper flavor.

Can the black pepper flavor stand up to the the 11 herbs and spices that America has grown to love over the decades?

Tan-Gillespie then took a second to reload and came back with more words/weapons for McDonald's.

Get our free mobile app

"With this deal we’re giving our customers a reason to try the finger lickin’ good flavor of our tenders and judge for themselves," she continued.

This battle has gone from online to the streets, as the two fast-food chains battle over who has the best chicken strips and at the best deal.

24 Country Stars With Their Own Bars + Restaurants Of all of the side hustles country artists could partake in, opening a bar or restaurant is the most fitting — and very common. After all, many of these stars got their start on a barstool, tip jar nearby, playing their music for anyone who would listen.

These places feel like home for many of these singers. Over the years, several artists have gotten into the bar or restaurant game, and for a select few, brands have turned into franchises with several locations and/or concepts — we're looking at you, Jimmy Buffett!

Let's take a look at the country star food and entertainment venues that have opened over the years. Gallery Credit: Jess