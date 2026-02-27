Walmart&#8217;s Great Value Brand Cottage Cheese Poses Health Risk

A recall has been issued for select lots of Walmart’s Great Value cottage cheese due to a potentially serious health concern.

According to Fox Business, some containers sold exclusively at Walmart may not have been fully pasteurized. As a result, they could contain harmful bacteria that may cause severe illness in certain individuals if consumed.

Which Great Value Cottage Cheese Was Recalled?

The recall affects select Great Value–branded cottage cheese products sold in white plastic tubs with white lids. The impacted items were distributed to Walmart stores and distribution centers between Feb. 17 and Feb. 20.

The products were sent to locations in the following states:

  • Alaska
  • Alabama
  • Arkansas
  • Arizona
  • California
  • Colorado
  • Georgia
  • Iowa
  • Idaho
  • Illinois
  • Kansas
  • Kentucky
  • Louisiana
  • Missouri
  • Mississippi
  • Montana
  • New Mexico
  • Nevada
  • Oregon
  • Texas
  • Tennessee
  • Utah
  • Washington
  • Wyoming
Saputo Cheese USA Inc., the manufacturer of the recalled cottage cheese, discovered the issue during a “pasteurizer troubleshooting exercise” conducted in coordination with the California Department of Food and Agriculture.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced the findings on Wednesday, Feb. 25.

Because the pasteurization process may not have met FDA standards, there is concern that the product could contain harmful bacteria — particularly dangerous for people with weakened immune systems.

That includes children, pregnant women and the elderly.

It’s worth noting that the affected pasteurizing machine has since been repaired, inspected and returned to full operation. As a result, there should be no additional production of the impacted cottage cheese.

What to Do With Recalled Cottage Cheese?

If you have one of the affected products, return it to the Walmart store where you purchased it for a full refund. If you’d rather not make the trip, you can safely dispose of it in the trash.

Either way, do not consume it.

