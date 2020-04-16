The coronavirus pandemic has made life look a bit different in 2020. For actress Kimberly Williams-Paisley, the "new normal" looks like letting her husband, country music's Brad Paisley, be her stand-in hair stylist.

With no way to get to a professional right now due to a shelter-in-place mandate in Nashville, Williams-Paisley had to get creative in finding a way to color her hair. In a hilarious video shared on her Instagram page on Thursday (April 16), Brad shows off his talents as a hairdresser by helping his darling wife touch up her roots.

"I had no idea you colored your hair," Paisley quips as he puts a color concoction onto his wife's hair in the clip, "And when did you get a tattoo on your scalp?"

We're just thrilled to see that she finally found a use for her husband and let him out of his shackles.

Like Williams-Paisley, other stars are finding unique ways to mix things up with their looks while in quarantine — Lauren Alaina has gone blue, for example, and Thomas Rhett is almost unrecognizable without much facial hair. Everyone is doing what they can to maintain a sense of normalcy and keep things light, whether through their comedic musings with one another or, of course, music.

On Wednesday (April 15), Brad Paisley released his new single "No I in Beer," a song he actually co-wrote back in 2018 with Kelley Lovelace about spending time with friends and family.

"People are utilizing this time to connect and to feel solidarity as human beings," he says of the song. "This song wasn’t written for this specific moment we are all facing, but it takes on a new meaning for me when I hear it now."

Yes, it's music that will continue to see us through.

"If we’ve ever felt unified as Americans," Paisley goes on to say, "as citizens of the world, it’s in the fact that nobody loves what we’re going through, but everybody’s willing to do what we have to do. One of those things is, let’s be a team."

