Kip Moore has added 21 tour dates to his 2022 calendar. The Fire on Wheels Tour will begin Sept. 8 in Utah and stretch across the country before it ends on Nov. 12 in Cleveland.

The Fire on Wheels Tour gets its name from Moore's new single, "Fire on Wheels." The hard-charging Jaren Johnston (the Cadillac Three) co-write epitomizes the singer's unshakable confidence on stage and name-checks at least a half-dozen cities and states. It's his latest from an upcoming album that the Georgia native has been fairly quiet about.

Moore's UMG Nashville labelmates Boy Named Banjo will open the Fire on Wheels Tour, with singer and songwriter Jess Moskaluke joining for a pair of shows in Canada in November. Those are a return to north for him as he six Canadian dates scheduled among his summer festival shows in 2022.

Tickets for the Fire on Wheels Tour will go on sale on July 1. Buy Kip Moore tickets here.

Kip Moore's Fire on Wheels Tour Dates:

Sept. 8 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Complex

Sept. 9 — Boise, Idaho @ Knitting Factory Concert House

Sept. 11 — Portland, Ore. @ Roseland Theatre

Sept. 15 — Denver, Colo. @ Paramount Theatre

Sept. 16 — Omaha, Neb. @ The Admiral

Sept. 17 — Salina, Kan. @ Tony’s Pizza Events Center

Sept. 23 — Morgantown, W.V. @ Ruby Amphitheater

Sept. 24 — Baltimore, Md. @ Rams Head Live

Oct. 6 — Norfolk, Va. @ The Norva

Oct. 7 — Charlotte, N.C. @ Coyote Joe’s

Oct. 8 — Greenville, S.C. @ The Blind Horse Saloon

Oct. 20 — Charleston, S.C. @ Charleston Music Hall

Oct. 21 — Tallahassee, Fla. @ The Moon

Oct. 27 — Albany, N.Y. @ Empire Live

Oct. 28 — Burlington, Vt. @ Flynn Performing Arts Center

Oct. 29 — Rutland, Vt. @ Paramount Theatre

Nov. 3 — Toronto, Ont. Canada @ Danforth Music Hall *

Nov. 6 — London, Ont. Canada @ London Music Hall *

Nov. 10 — New York, N.Y. @ Terminal 5

Nov. 11 — Hershey, Pa. @ Hershey Theater

Nov. 12 — Cleveland, Ohio @ The Masonic Temple

*With Jess Moskaluke