Kip Moore's got exciting news: His fourth studio album is complete.

Moore gave fans the new music status update on Wednesday night, (May 22): "That’s a wrap," he writes on Twitter. "Record #4 is done."

Moore last released new music in November. That's when he dropped Room to Spare, an acoustic EP featuring a mix of brand-new songs and acoustic versions of previously released tracks. His most recent full-length project, Slowheart, came in 2017; it's the record that contains his current single, "The Bull."

Moore's three studio albums thus far have all reached the Top 5 on the Billboard country albums chart. His singles, meanwhile, have found mixed success at country radio, but the artist has nonetheless built a passionate and dedicated fan base. In fact, his acoustic EP was the direct result of a long string of fan requests.

In 2018, Moore shared with Taste of Country that he had been working on three new projects: that acoustic EP and two other full-length albums.

No further details about Moore's fourth studio album have been made available. The artist is currently wrapping up an acoustic tour, in support of Room to Spare, with dates in the U.K.