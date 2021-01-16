Kip Moore and a small group of socially distanced fans will celebrate his new album at the Ryman Auditorium next month, while others can watch at home. The Feb. 12 show will also benefit ACM Lifting Lives.

Tickets for Wild World Deluxe: Live at the Ryman go on sale on Jan. 19 through the historic venue's website. A limited number of in-person tickets will be available, but most fans will watch via live stream. The Ryman has hosted several similar events, including a Scotty McCreery concert last fall.

The deluxe version of Moore's critically acclaimed Wild World album from 2020 will feature four new songs, including "How High," which Moore released on Friday (Jan. 15). "Don't Go Changing," "Midnight Slow Dance" and "Man's Gotta Do" are the other three new songs on an album that featured 13 songs originally.

Like most artists, Moore's immediate touring plans are on hold due to the pandemic, but he does have a smattering of dates spread across 2021. Thus far Wild World has only featured one radio single, his Top 40 hit "She's Mine."

"How High" is not yet being called a radio single, but it is available as a digital single for those who pre-order the new album.

Musically, Moore said he's remained very busy during quarantine, writing and recording many songs in anticipation of his next album. It's not clear when or how he'll release music after February. The concert promises a mix of new songs from Wild World and hits.

Ryman Auditorium