100,000 Kitchen Sink Faucets Recalled for an Alarming Reason

Check your kitchen sink faucet to see if it's one of the 100,000 units that have been recalled for an alarming reason: Dangerous lead exposure.

AOL is reporting that the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced a major recall on three different brands of kitchen sinks, all tested and shown to dispense an amount of lead that is harmful to children and infants.

The 100,000 units recalled are a mixture of these three brands of kitchen sinks:

Kicimpro

Basdehen

Vfauosit

All of the brands mentioned above are sold on Amazon, and the sellers of the items will be contacting known buyers directly about disposal and refund.

If you do have one of the brands of faucets being recalled and need to use it until it's replaced, there's a workaround. Let the water run for at least 15 seconds each time before using the water.

Alternately, you can boil your water before use.

If you are thinking that your child has been drinking from it and is fine and there is no need for panic, just know that damage done to young brains from consuming lead might not show immediately.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says lead ingestion can cause harmful neurological effects on young children, like attention-related behavior issues and a lower IQ.

