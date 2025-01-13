Kohl’s Shutting Down Locations Across America — Here’s Why

Start counting your Kohl's cash, it's time to cash in.

Out of the more than 1,100 Kohl's locations that are spread across the country, 27 will soon be closing their doors forever.

According to ChainStoreAge.com, your local Kohl's could be closing its doors as early as April. Kohl's has brought in a new CEO who starts work on Jan. 15, and they are cleaning house, getting rid of underperforming locations.

If your location is on the list, go grab some things at a discount.

Kohl's Locations Closing Soon:

Alabama: Spanish Fort - 21000 Town Center Ave.

Arkansas: Little Rock West - 13909 Chenal Pkwy.

California: Balboa (San Diego) - 5505 Balboa Ave.

Encinitas - 134 N El Camino Real

Fremont - 43782 Christy St.

Mountain View - 350 Showers Dr.

Napa - 1116 1st St.

Pleasanton - 4525 Rosewood Dr.

Point West (Sacramento) - 1896 Arden Way

San Rafael - 5010 Northgate Dr.

San Luis Obispo - 205 Madonna Rd.

Westchester - 8739 S Sepulveda Blvd.

Colorado: Arapahoe Crossing (Aurora) - 6584 S Parker Rd.

Georgia: Duluth - 2050 W Liddell Rd.

Idaho: Boise - 400 N Milwaukee St.

Illinois: Plainfield - 11860 S Route 59

Spring Hill (West Dundee) - 3000 Spring Hill Ring Rd.

Massachusetts: Stoughton - 501 Technology Center Dr.

New Jersey: East Windsor - 72 Princeton Hightstown Rd.

Ohio: Blue Ash - 4150 Hunt Rd.

Forest Park (Cincinnati) - 100 Cincinnati Mills Dr.

Oregon: Portland Gateway - 10010 NE Halsey St.

Pennsylvania: Pottstown - 351 W Schuylkill Rd.

Texas: North Dallas - 18224 Preston Rd.

Utah: Riverton - 13319 S 3600 W Ste 13LOT

Virginia: Herndon - 2100 Centreville Rd.

Williamsburg - 100 Gristmill Plz

It's important to note that all employees who will be displaced by these closings will be offered a competitive severance package, or to work in a similar capacity at another Kohl's location.

CEO Tom Kingsbury, whose last day is coming up fast, says of the closings:

"As we continue to build on our long-term growth strategy, it is important that we also take difficult but necessary actions to support the health and future of our business for our customers and our teams."

If your local Kohl's location is on that list, call your mom and grandmother and ask them for their Kohl's cash stash.

