Say Goodbye: Kohl’s Laying Off 10 Percent of Workforce + Shutting Down Stores Nationwide

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The retail apocalypse that has been ongoing for a couple of years now has struck again.

This time, the target is Kohl's. According to Fox Business, Kohl's has announced that it will be laying off 10 percent of its entire workforce as the company prepares to close down locations nationwide.

It's no secret that Kohl's is struggling. The chain announced earlier in January that it needed to close a substantial number of locations in order to stay afloat and profitable.

By April 2025, 27 underperforming Kohl’s stores across 15 states are slated to permanently close their doors.

Kohl's has also deemed it necessary to slash jobs at its corporate office.

Fox Business reports that Kohl's reasoning for the layoffs is to "support Kohl’s ongoing actions to increase efficiencies and improve profitability for the long-term health and benefit of the business."

The employees who will be let go have already been notified, and according to Kohl's, they will be offered competitive severance packages.

In a retail world with extremely tight margins and more and more competition entering each and every year, it's getting harder for brick-and-mortar giants like Kohl's to warrant having to pay for large retail spaces when companies are thriving by selling online.

Check with your friends and elders and make sure nobody is hoarding any of that ever-so-popular Kohl's cash, because it might be time to start cashing it in, if the Kohl's that you shop at might soon be gone.

