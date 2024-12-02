Kris Kristofferson’s Family Saw a Sign From Him Over Thanksgiving

It's been just two months since Kris Kristofferson died in late September, and as his family and friends gathered to celebrate Thanksgiving, his presence still had a prominent seat at the table.

Country and Americana singer Margo Price was one of the guests spending time with the Kristofferson family over the holiday, and she hopped on social media to share a recap of the holiday weekend, which took place in Kristofferson's home state of Hawaii.

Willie Nelson — another Hawaii resident — and his wife Annie were a part of some of the festivities. Nelson, of course, was a longtime friend of Kristofferson's, and the two were members of the supergroup the Highwaymen, along with Johnny Cash and Waylon Jennings.

Amid a number of snapshots of family and friends, Price shared a special moment from the holiday: A video of the stunning rainbow that showed up by the ocean during her time there.

Rainbows are special to Kristofferson's loved ones. In the statement they shared to announce his death, his family even brought up their significance, saying, "When you see a rainbow, know he's smiling down at us all."

From the photos Price posted, it's clear that Kristofferson was indeed "smiling down" on the holiday gathering.

"Lisa cooked a beautiful meal on Thanksgiving and I made a pecan pie. We rode ATVs, fed pigs and hit Hamoa Beach," Price notes in the caption of her post. "Thanksgiving marked two months since Kris passed but his presence looms all around their beautiful home. To say we are lucky is an understatement."

Family, music, food and gorgeous natural scenery were highlights of the holiday. Multiple photos include Kristofferson's wife of over 40 years, Lisa, who rocked a Jessi Colter T-shirt as she prepared the Thanksgiving meal.

Photos from another gathering show the Thanksgiving spread at Nelson's table, including a glimpse of the Christmas tree in the background.

"This is our third year to visit our chosen family, Willie and Annie Nelson (and the Kristoffersons!) for the holiday in Hawaii," Price explains. "We had a leftovers and listening party at Willie's where we played each other mixes from our unreleased albums and swapped jokes."

When he died this fall, Kristofferson was survived by Lisa, eight children and seven grandchildren.

He quietly retired from music in 2020 after one final, star-studded performance. His last public appearances included the 2023 Country Music Hall of Fame Medallion Ceremony, where he helped induct Tanya Tucker and more. He did the same for Hank Williams, Jr. in 2022.

Kristofferson's last performance may have been at Willie Nelson's birthday party in 2023.