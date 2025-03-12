Morgan Wallen Should Sleep With One Eye Open After What Kristin Cavallari Said

Reality star Kristin Cavallari just played the most savage game at Morgan Wallen's expense, and Wallen might want to sleep with one eye open.

Cavallari has been making waves on her Let’s Be Honest podcast tour, and during a stop in Chicago last weekend, she found herself in the hot seat during a Q&A session.

An audience member challenged her to a game of "F--k, Marry, Kill," with three men to choose from: Her former fling Wallen, celebrity chef Bobby Flay and reality star Harry Jowsey.

Page Six showed footage of the game. Given her history with Wallen, it was clear she had no intention of figuratively marrying or sleeping with him again, leaving only one option.

“I would f--k Harry. I would marry Bobby, and you know where the last one goes," Cavallari said, indicating she would kill Wallen if given the chance.

Cavallari previously discussed her brief romance with Wallen on the Dumb Blonde podcast with host Bunnie Xo.

"Quite honestly, I was like, 'I kind of just want a f--k buddy in Nashville,'" she admitted, revealing that her relationship with Wallen was strictly physical.

She went on to say, "Morgan seems to be the guy that wants to step up to the plate to be people's f--k buddy," adding that he was "great" at it.

Despite praising Wallen on the physical side last year, Cavallari makes it clear now that she has no interest in revisiting their fling.

"I love having the upper hand, and I feel like with him I didn't have the upper hand — only time in my life, so it really f--ked with me," she told Bunnie Xo.

Looks like Cavallari has officially moved on, and if this game is any indication, she's not looking back.