America’s Top Grocery Chain Laying Off Employees Left and Right

There are some major changes brewing at Kroger. The grocery chain laid off employees in February and just issued another round of roughly 200 layoffs this week.

According to Supermarket News, Kroger has gone for a second round of layoffs, confirming to the Cincinnati Enquirer newspaper that they let go of more corporate workers and members of their data analysis and engineering teams.

But if Kroger is the No. 1 grocery-only chain America — they employ more than 400,000 people — why are they making such drastic cuts across the board in 2025?

Kroger says that the layoffs are part of an "efficiency" drive to better serve customers.

An official Kroger spokesperson says:

"The best way we can accomplish this goal is to focus on the key priorities ... as part of this prioritization work and improved efficiencies, we restructured a few teams and eliminated a small number of roles."

WCPO-TV is reported that the affected employees were notified of the job losses on March 11, when Kroger revealed the creation of its new e-commerce division.

There is some speculation that the Kroger cuts are coming due to one or two things, one being the failed Kroger merger with Albertsons, which happened earlier this year.

The other is the fact that Kroger just ousted their longtime CEO, Rodney McMullen, on March 3, after a board investigation found his personal conduct was "inconsistent with Kroger’s Policy on Business Ethics." They hired a new one, and that the new CEO is likely doing some cleanup.

As of now, those are both theories only.

