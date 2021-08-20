Lady A Announce Full ‘What a Song Can Do’ Album

Terry Wyatt, Getty Images

Country trio Lady A will round out their What a Song Can Do collection with a full album, scheduled for this fall. The What a Song Can Do album includes the seven songs found on What a Song Can Do (Chapter 1), plus seven more.

Look for What a Song Can Do at digital retailers and stores on Oct. 22. The 14-song project features one massive collaboration: “Friends Don’t Let Friends” includes Carly Pearce, Thomas Rhett and Darius Rucker, artists who Charles Kelley and company have worked with previously in a variety of ways, and close friends of the group.

Kelley, Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood had a hand in writing 13 of the 14 songs, with the exception being the instant grat track, “Where Would I Be.” One song — "Workin’ on This Love" — was penned solely by Haywood and is described as a poem for his wife, Kelli. Dann Huff returns to produce What a Song Can Do.

BMLG Records

This new album represents Lady A's first full-length album since Ocean, released in 2019 as Lady Antebellum. That project produced a pair of No. 1 hits, their first in five years, and received great critical acclaim.

Lady A's What a Song Can Do Tracklist:

1. “Talk of This Town” (Dave Haywood, Charles Kelley, Hillary Scott, Nicolle Galyon, Jordan Reynolds)
2. “What a Song Can Do” (Kelley, Sam Ellis, Ryan Hurd, Laura Veltz)
3. “Like a Lady” (Scott, Dave Barnes, Michelle Buzz, Martin Johnson, Brandon Paddock)
4. “Things He Handed Down” (Kelley, Julian Bunetta, Jesse Frasure, Thomas Rhett)
5. “Fire” (Haywood, Kelley, Scott, Justin Ebach)
6. “Chance of Rain” (Haywood, Kelley, Topher Brown, Ebach)
7. “Worship What I Hate” (Haywood, Scott, Natalie Hemby, Amy Wadge)
8. “Where Would I Be” (Garcia, Hemby, Jordan Terry Minton)
9. “Friends Don’t Let Friends” Feat. Carly Pearce, Thomas Rhett, Darius Rucker (Kelley, Bunetta, Ashley Gorley, Rhett)
10. “In Waves” (Kelley, Joey Hendricks, Alysa Vanderheym, Michael Whitworth)
11. “You Keep Thinking That” (Kelley, Dave Cohen, Chris Gelbuda, Steven Lee Olsen)
12. “Be That for You” (Haywood, Kelley, Corey Crowder)
13. “Workin’ on This Love” (Haywood)
14. “Swore I Was Leaving” (Haywood, Kelley, Scott, Reynolds, Parker Welling)

Best Country Albums of 2021 - Critic's Pick

There have been many creative country albums in 2021, but not all have hit the mark. Artists are more than ever toying with distribution methods and packaging as much as they are new sounds, so you get double and triple albums, Part 1 and Part 2, and digital EPs in lieu of a traditional 10 or 11-song release.

The bar for an EP on this list of the best country albums of 2021 is higher than an LP, but one project did crack the Top 10. Too much music proved to dampen other artist's efforts, although Alan Jackson's first album in years was filled with country music we couldn't turn away from. Where Have You Gone has 21 songs, but somehow no filler.

More than ever, this relied on staff opinion and artistic merit to allow for some parity among major label artists and independents. The 10 albums listed below are not ranked, although the year-end list published in the fall will crown a true best album of 2021.
Filed Under: Lady A
Categories: Country Music News, New Country Albums
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top