Lady A are wasting no time in releasing their next studio project. The trio announced their What a Song Can Do (Chapter One) album on Wednesday morning (June 9).

The seven-song album is set for release on June 25 and features their current single "Like a Lady," plus six more co-written by one or more members of the band. Thomas Rhett and Ryan Hurd are two more artists with co-writing credits, helping with "Things He Handed Down" and "What a Song Can Do," respectively.

Dann Huff returns to produce the album. He previously produced Lady A's last full studio album, Ocean, released in 2019. This album, a press release notes, represents their new, refined vision. Themes of romance, self-examination and sage advice are said to populate the seven songs.

BMLG Records

Ocean was the band's first project on Big Machine Label Group after a decade at Capitol Nashville. The critically acclaimed album only produced one radio hit, "What If I Never Get Over You." The follow-up single, "What I'm Leaving For," was pulled from radio as the COVID-19 pandemic began. It was an emotional ballad about leaving family for work, something no one could do suddenly.

"Champagne Night" was also a No. 1 hit, and after being discovered on the TV show Songland it was added to a deluxe version of Ocean.

All of these songs were released under the name Lady Antebellum, but in June of 2020, they shortened their name to Lady A in response to conversations emerging after George Floyd was killed in Minneapolis. That decision did come without consequences, as a blues artist named Anita White had gone by Lady A for years. There has been no announcement of any satisfying conclusion to any of the lawsuits that came in the months that followed.

What a Song Can Do (Chapter One) is the first project Charles Kelley, Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood have released under their new name, Lady A.

Lady A, What a Song Can Do (Chapter One) Album Track List:

1. "Talk of This Town" (Dave Haywood, Charles Kelley, Hillary Scott, Nicolle Galyon, Jordan Reynolds)

2. "What a Song Can Do" (Kelley, Sam Ellis, Ryan Hurd, Laura Veltz)

3. "Like a Lady" (Scott, Dave Barnes, Michelle Buzz, Martin Johnson, Brandon Paddock)

4. "Things He Handed Down" (Kelley, Thomas Rhett, Julian Bunetta, Jesse Frasure)

5. "Fire" (Haywood, Kelley, Scott, Justin Ebach)

6. "Chance of Rain" (Haywood, Kelley, Topher Brown, Ebach)

7. "Worship What I Hate" (Haywood, Scott, Natalie Hemby, Amy Wadge)