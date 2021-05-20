Rising country stair and 2019 American Idol winner Laine Hardy has just released his new feel-good single, “Memorize You.” The grooving summer jam is available everywhere.

"Let's go!” Hardy says of the new song. “I've been so excited to get this out since the moment I heard the mix. I've been asking and asking when we could put it out. Well, it's here and it's time to hit the road to play it for the fans."

In addition to the vibey country track, the music video for "Memorize You" has also been released. The Gulf Coast beach setting is the perfect backdrop for a song about new love, the kind that makes you want to know everything about someone.

Between scenes of Hardy singing and ripping the electric guitar up on a stage at Panama City Beach’s legendary Ms. Newby’s, and strumming an acoustic by the water, you’ll see a couple at the beginning of a summer love story.

The up-beat love song was written by Michael Tyler, Eric Arjes and Steven Dale Jones, and produced by Michael Knox.

The Louisiana-born singer shared behind the scenes clips from the ocean side video shoot.

Hardy's 2020 music releases include his single “Tiny Town,” and tracks “Ground I Grew Up On,” “Let There Be Country,” and “Other LA.” The songs earned the singer a Taste of Country RISER designation.

Did You Know? Laine Hardy sports a massive back tattoo, which he showed off in pictures online.

Laine Hardy, "Memorize You" Lyrics:

Yeah I know we just met but you’ve been in my head like a song since last night / Got your name at the bar where you’re from who you are / But what’s on my mind Is everything I don’t know / And everything I want to / Just give me some time with your smile baby / I wanna memorize you

CHORUS:

I wanna know your heart by heart and your kiss by kiss / Wanna know what it was like / Everyday before me what’s your story baby every single line / What makes you laugh makes you dance makes you fall like only love can do / Give me some time with your smile baby / I wanna memorize you

Is it crown is it shine on a weekend night that gets ya spinning around / Is it a back porch buzz or a cab loaded up and headed downtown / Girl I wanna know the lens you’re lookin through / Just give me some time with your smile baby / I wanna memorize you

REPEAT CHORUS

I wanna memorize you / Girl I wanna memorize, memorize you