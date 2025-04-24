Lainey Wilson Gave Megan Moroney + Ella Langley Some Great Career Advice

Lainey Wilson got great advice as she was coming up in country music, and now she is passing it on to her friends, Megan Moroney and Ella Langley.

Wilson spoke to iHeartCountry about sharing the same good advice that country stars who came before her imparted to her.

"I try to make dang sure that if the opportunity presents itself, that I'm also passing on that knowledge and that wisdom, especially to the females on the up-and-up right now," she says.

Wilson's career has been nothing short of a whirlwind. There are few women in country music that are still around that have been through what she has been through thus far.

Pioneers of country music, like Dolly Parton, have given Wilson wonderful advice in the past.

The "Heart Like a Truck" singer says that Parton once told her to "make dang sure I am passionate about every single thing that I do; even if it means I am doing a million things, it means that I have to love every single one of them.'"

The 2024 ACM Entertainer of the Year says, "I’m buddies with Megan Moroney and Ella Langley, and to watch their stars just soaring, it’s really, really cool to see. At times, I wanna just pour out as much as I possibly can to them and be like, 'Don’t you miss this moment,' you know?

"My advice to them is really just to keep your head down and work hard, but also…acknowledge that their hard work has gotten them to this point…and not letting the voices of the world get them down."

Wilson also referred back to the advice that Miranda Lambert once gave her, which was, "Put your feet in the dirt and saddle your horses, and scoop the horse s--t in order to stay grounded."

The "Watermelon Moonshine" singer has also told us at Taste of Country Nights in the past that Lambert always reminds her that she needs to take care of herself and her body, saying, "If it's not fed and watered and taken care of, the rest of the team loses."

We will see how Moroney, Langley and Wilson fare at the 60th ACM Awards, set to take place on May 8.

Moroney is up for Female Artist of the Year and Album of the Year, Langley is the most-nominated artist with eight nods, and Wilson is once again up for Entertainer of the Year.

