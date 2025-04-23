Lainey Wilson on Body Shamers: ‘Some People Didn’t Get Their Butt Whooped’

Some people weren't raised right — at least, that's Lainey Wilson's reasoning for why she has received so much body criticism over the past few years.

Recently, Wilson sat down with author Josh Smith on the Reign With Josh Smith podcast, and they discussed a range of topics, including how the country star deals with being body-shamed.

The "Heart Like a Truck" hitmaker has definitely dealt with her share of criticism in the past on this subject, particularly when her derrière went viral on TikTok, and then when her weight loss drew speculation from social media.

Wanting the country star to share her feelings about that time in her life, Smith asks her to elaborate. "How difficult was that for you? What would you want to say to someone who feels like they can sit at home and make comments about a woman's body?" he asks.

Wilson had the best to-the-point response.

"Kiss my fat a--," she says, clarifying that she's just "playing."

"First of all, my butt went viral on TikTok," she explains. "At first I kind of thought it was funny, because I've been working on music my whole life, and all of the sudden I feel like I'm gaining a lot of fans."

"I thought it was gonna be, like, a quick viral moment, but then it kept like going on and on and then on."

The Bell Bottom Country star admits she put too much time and energy into reading what people were saying online.

"I read way too many comments," she shares. "At the end of the day, I'm a storyteller, I think that words are powerful. Even if you don’t believe it ... putting your eyes on it [the comments] for a split second can kind of like leave a little mark."

"I felt like at one point in time, that social media was really preventing me from taking whatever that next step was," Wilson reveals. She reiterates that she doesn't find her self-worth online, but within herself and with God. “He knows who I am," she says.

Of her weight loss, Wilson thinks it's weird that anyone would find that interesting enough to talk about. She says her thinner build was simply a result of playing 180+ shows in a year, not weight loss drugs.

"People had a lot to say about that, and thought I was on some stuff," the Louisiana native explains. "Just the weirdest thing ... it's a weird thing to talk about somebody’s looks."

As for her? She'll never comments on someone else's looks — it's not how she was raised.

"My parents did not raise me that way," Wilson says. "They taught me to look at somebody’s heart."

She jokes, “I think some people didn’t get their butt whooped as a child, and it shows.”

In the most Lainey Wilson way, she concludes: "I try to show them grace, too. It's hard."

Watch Lainey Wilson's Full Reign With Josh Smith Podcast Interview: