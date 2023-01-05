Lainey Wilson’s Butt Has Taken Social Media by Storm

Lainey Wilson's country music star is on the rise — and so is the popularity of her derrière. In fact, the "Heart Like a Truck" star's rear end is the star of the show in a couple of fan-captured videos that recently went viral.

It all started over on TikTok, where a user posted a clip of Lainey performing her first-ever No. 1 hit, "Things a Man Oughta Know." The video is filmed from a side-rear angle, offering an impressive view not only of the stage but also of the singer's, well, generous assets.

"Didn't wanna be a gatekeeper of my Lainey view," the fan writes in the caption.

According to the comments section, Wilson's butt is making quite the impression, both on longtime fans and brand-new listeners.

"Had no idea, but I love country music now," one TikTok user admits.

"Truly the Dolly of our generation," observes another, "just the backyard instead of the front."

With two No. 1 hits and counting — plus a slew of awards and accolades, including the 2022 CMA Female Vocalist of the Year trophy — there's much more to Wilson than just a distinctive rear end, but fortunately, the singer is in on the joke. As views of the original video grew, Wilson herself hopped on social media to address her butt's newfound popularity.

"I can't even scroll on TikTok on my For You page without seeing my fat butt on everything," she says drily. "Whatever brings the people in! But I'm just lettin' y'all know, go check out my record Bell Bottom Country. Happy to have you either way. However you found me, I'm happy. Happy you're here."

Bell Bottom Country — Wilson's sophomore effort — came out in October, and in light of her current viral video, the newfound humor of the title isn't lost on the star.

"Y'all see what I did with Bell Bottom Country? See what I did? We didn't even plan that, but you know what, the Lord has a way of working things out," she continues.

Not only did Wilson find the humor in the situation, but she also posted a few more videos of herself duetting with TikTok uploads from users whose impressive backsides rival her own.

"Mama and daddy didn't tell me I had another sister," she says in one clip, in response to one fan modeling her backside in a video set to "Heart Like a Truck." "We definitely can. I'm about to call mama."

In yet another post, Wilson applauds another fan's booty video: "I like this. You got a donk at home. You better take care of that donk."

In musical news, Wilson launched her 2023 Country With a Flare Tour on Wednesday night (Jan. 4). The trek will continue through March, and she's also scheduled to hit the road with Luke Combs this year.

10 Country Artists Who Won 2022 We know who won the 2022 ACM and CMA Awards, and we know which country artists won country radio and streaming airplay battles. Who won 2022?

That's a fairly big question, but when we asked our friends on social media, a few names came back consistently. These 10 artists elevated their careers to new heights in 2022, so while our No. 1 winner didn't spend the most weeks at No. 1 or dominate sales charts, her career took off like a rocket. Scroll down to see the full list.