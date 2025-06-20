Watch Lainey Wilson’s Oz-Inspired ‘Somewhere Over Laredo’ Music Video

Lainey Wilson furthered a tribute to The Wizard of Oz during the music video for her new song, "Somewhere Over Laredo."

The ballad borrows from "Somewhere Over the Rainbow," the song Dorothy (Judy Garland) sings very early in the 1939 film. Elements from the movie also make this new music video, including how it ends.

"Somewhere Over Laredo" is the third single from Wilson's Whirlwind album.

Last month, she won her second ACM Entertainer of the Year award.

Look for Wilson's dog Hippie throughout the music video.

Related: 10 Most Important Country Artists of the Last 10 Years

Wilson boards a plane to begin the music video for "Somewhere Over Laredo." As she settles in, the scene shifts to a trippy wonderland where clouds are shaped like cowboys and the pink scenery bends and shifts like it might in a dream.

The singer belts out the words to her song from horseback or from the driver's seat of an old pickup truck. Near the end, a tornado bears down on her farm but at the last second, a hand pulls her through the headboard of her four-post bed, back into reality.

It was all just a dream.

This year, Wilson is crossing the country on the Whirldwind Tour. She's got a few festivals left to play through July, but will resume touring heavily in August with Ernest and Kaitlin Butts opening.

Between dates, she continues to work on new music and prepare for the opening of her exhibit at the Country Music Hall of Fame (July). She's also getting ready for her second major acting role: This time she'll be a part of a film called Reminders of Him, although the part she'll play is not yet known.