Will Chas Collins Lead the Most Popular Country Videos This Week?

Chas Collins has just released a powerful new video for his patriotic anthem, "No Place I'd Rather Be." Will he head up the most popular videos in country music this week? That's for Taste of Country readers to decide.

The Florida-based country singer celebrates America in all of its glory in the new video, first seen on Taste of Country just in time for the 4th of July:

Blake Shelton, Cole Swindell and Home Free all have great new clips out this week that are also looking for votes:

Women dominate the countdown this week. Miranda Lambert clocks in at No. 1, followed by Maddie & Tae and Lainey Wilson.

Annie Bosko, The War and Treaty and Lauren Alaina with Chase Matthew also all land in the Top 10 this time around.

Which artist and video have your vote this week? Taste of Country lets our readers decide on the top videos in country music each week, so if you want to see your favorite artists in the top slots, you've got to vote and keep on voting!

Good luck!

Note: Fans can vote for one video, once every hour until the poll closes next Saturday at 12PM ET. The weekly Top 10 will be revealed immediately after the poll closes. Videos are retired after six months, when fans lose interest or when an artist releases a new video for a current single.