Lainey Wilson’s Superhero Costume Comes With Kindness, Bell-Bottoms — and a Very Big Stage

Lainey Wilson’s not just hosting the CMA Awards tonight — she’s walking into the biggest night of her career dressed for battle in what she calls her “superhero costume.”

“When I have the bell-bottoms on and the hat goes on,” she said. “That’s when I feel like, ‘Now I can whoop some ass.’”

The "Heart Like a Truck" singer is set to make history as the first woman to host the CMA Awards solo since Reba McEntire in 1991, and she’s bringing her signature look, her family values, and a whole lot of heart with her.

“Kindness might be one of my superpowers,” Wilson shared with Us Weekly. “Kindness has definitely gotten me a lot further than the opposite.”

Read More: 2025 CMA Awards Winners Revealed — See the Full List!

It’s more than just talk — Wilson’s Heart Like a Truck Fund has raised over $600,000 to date, backing causes that support people and communities close to her heart.

‘She Sent Me a List!’

Wilson may be the one wearing the hat tonight, but she still made time to call in advice from someone who’s worn it before.

Ahead of the 59th Annual CMA Awards, she reached out to Reba — a five-time CMA host herself — for a little pre-show guidance.

“I texted Reba last night and I said, ‘If you had one piece of advice to give me going into this week, what would it be?’” Wilson recalled during a press conference.

She expected a simple answer — something like “Just be yourself.”

“She sent me a list,” Wilson laughed. “I was like, ‘Whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa. One piece of advice!’”

Read More: Lainey Wilson’s 20 Best Songs Are Gritty, Groovy + Tender

Though she didn’t reveal what made the list, Wilson said she was honored to have Reba in her corner — and well aware of the legacy she’s stepping into. “It’s some really big shoes to fill,” she said. “And I just am so honored.”

Raised Right

Wilson credits her ability to stay grounded — even under CMA spotlight — to the lessons she learned growing up in Louisiana.

“I always go back to the things my parents tried to instill in me,” she told Us Weekly. “Be kind. Tell the truth. A handshake means everything. The squeaky wheel gets the grease. The early bird gets the worm… Take care of your people because there will come a time when you need the same in return. Keep your circle small. You tell all your business, you ain’t got none.”

She’s carrying those mantras with her onstage tonight — alongside six nominations, including Entertainer of the Year and Album of the Year (Whirlwind).

It’s a full-circle moment for Wilson, who grew up watching the CMAs “like it was the Super Bowl.”